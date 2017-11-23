Wee Daniel to join Tubs on this Friday’s Late Late Show

Daniel O’Donnell will be catching up the Late Late host Ryan Tubridy about his year, going back on the road with wife Majella and how Dermot Bannon is getting on transforming their home.

Shortly after he performs in studio, Mario Rosenstock will be on the couch and in character so you can imagine there will be a lot more ‘wee Daniel’ chat during that interview.

Mentalist, hypnotist and magician Keith Barry will be playing some tricks with the audience and performing a feat of escapology and Monaghan native Kathy McKeon will be dropping by talking about her role as Jackie Kennedy’s personal assistant.

Viewers will also meet some of Ireland’s young carers and chat about Ireland’s teenage mental health issues.

Plus music from U.M.A.N.