We finally have a first look at Kyle MacLachlan in the Twin Peaks teaser

Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 09:55 am

Twin Peaks is back and FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper doesn’t seem to have aged a day.

The first teaser for the hugely hyped revival barely gives anything away, but it has ratcheted up excitement even further.

The population of Twin Peaks doesn’t seem to have grown from 51,201 since 1990.

Agent Cooper also looks like he’s been frozen in time thanks to the enduring handsomeness of Kyle MacLachlan.

The upcoming 18-part series, dubbed The Return, is set 25 years after the murder of Laura Palmer and has been hotly anticipated since it was announced David Lynch would be bringing it back more than two years ago.

The news series will launch with a two-hour episode on US network Showtime on May 21 and will be simulcast in the UK on Sky Atlantic on May 22 at 2am before a repeat at 9pm the following day.

