Watership Down author Richard Adams dies

Watership Down author Richard Adams has died aged 96, a statement on the book’s official website has said.

He “passed away peacefully” at 10pm on Christmas Eve.

Richard Adams (PA) The statement said: “Richard’s much-loved family announce with sadness that their dear father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully at 10pm on Christmas Eve.”

Tributes have been pouring in on Twitter, with many fans referencing the beloved story about a group of young rabbits escaping from their doomed warren.

"My heart has joined the thousand for my friend stopped running today." RIP #RichardAdams #watershipdown — Charlotte Bate (@charlie_bate) December 27, 2016

Farewell, sweet prince, may flights of Black Rabbits speed thee to thy rest. Richard Adams, author of #watershipdown has passed... — Nick Grock (@nickgrockactor) December 27, 2016

Watership Down was published in 1972.