Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Watership Down author Richard Adams dies

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 05:41 pm

Watership Down author Richard Adams has died aged 96, a statement on the book’s official website has said.

He “passed away peacefully” at 10pm on Christmas Eve.

Richard Adams (PA)
The statement said: “Richard’s much-loved family announce with sadness that their dear father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away peacefully at 10pm on Christmas Eve.”

Tributes have been pouring in on Twitter, with many fans referencing the beloved story about a group of young rabbits escaping from their doomed warren.

Watership Down was published in 1972.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz UK, Richard Adams, Watership Down,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Lorraine Kelly: I'm more comfortable on TV since turning 50

Celebrity Big Brother hints at James Jordan’s return

Georgia May Foote confirms new romance with sweet snap

Katie Piper: I started to rely on alcohol after acid attack


Lifestyle

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

The biggest television moments of 2016

MAKING CENTS: Winter sales a summer holiday for Irish families

Dealing with bereavement through-out the holidays

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 24, 2016

    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 16
    • 40
    • 42
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 