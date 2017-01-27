Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Watch Zayn and Taylor Swift wreck a London hotel room in the I Don't Wanna Live Forever music video

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 09:07 am

Pop stars Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift have teamed up to wreck a London hotel room as part of a new music video.

The two musicians collaborated on I Don’t Wanna Live Forever for the latest film in the Fifty Shades franchise – Fifty Shades Darker.

The moody video, directed by Grant Singer, was shot at the St Pancreas Renaissance Hotel in central London and shows ex-One Direction star Zayn smashing glass and throwing a champagne bottle at the wall.

The song, which was released last month, was co-written by Taylor, who is seen tussling with a pillow.

Jack Antonoff co-wrote the song and has previously said the track came together “very quickly”.

He posted on Twitter in December: “Wrote it with Taylor and Sam Dew and produced it at home … Recorded Taylor at my house. Zayn sent parts from LA – we did it in a week basically.”

Fifty Shades Darker starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan is released on February 10.

