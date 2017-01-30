Watch Winona Ryder go through every single human emotion at the SAG Awards

When Stranger Things scored the top TV prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, star David Harbour gave a rousing and passionate speech about Donald Trump’s Muslim ban and luckily Winona Ryder was standing right next to him.

As David spoke, every single expression imaginable crossed Winona’s face and it was a thing of beauty to behold.

I will cherish this Winona mosaic forever. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/XFv3jq2oqj — Hunter Ingram (@hunter_wesley) January 30, 2017

I somehow managed to take 28 screenshots of Winona Ryder. pic.twitter.com/37hB5yamSS — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) January 30, 2017

Who's making the Winona Ryder emoji keyboard because I'd definitely buy it: https://t.co/ORYCHEgEen #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/TpdJXN42Cm — Sam Reed (@HereReedThis) January 30, 2017

I will be using #WinonaRyder #SAGAwards gifs all week as we try to get through another week in Trumpland. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/14CPDWeAGb — badboykundo ✌ (@mrlikeag6) January 30, 2017

Winona really went on a journey through David Harbour's acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/GOogqyZmcm — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 30, 2017

winona did every emoji tonight pic.twitter.com/wfyS3NBqCM — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) January 30, 2017

Winona Ryder experienced every human emotion in less than 30 seconds pic.twitter.com/3dIf0MC4IY — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) January 30, 2017

Some people saw it as a summary of their feelings about the Trump administration.

Literally every facial expression I make in a day #SAGAwards #WinonaRyder pic.twitter.com/SwWkAUxiEx — Natasha Del Riego (@natashaaa__) January 30, 2017

Wino Forever spent that ENTIRE #StrangerThings speech giving the Internet TROVES of GIF material. Thank you, Winona. #sagawards -H — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) January 30, 2017

I need a four year supply of whatever #WinonaRyder is having.#sagawards2017 — Laura Neill (@lala39202) January 30, 2017

I think there should be a TV series based entirely on Winona Ryder's facial expressions at the #sagawards. #StrangerThings #WinonaRyder — Liz Hersey (@LizAnneHersey) January 30, 2017

Winona, you are a treasure.