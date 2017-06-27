WATCH: Walking on Cars leaves Cork walking on air

By Anna O'Donoghue

"They're going to catch their death," was the first thought that popped into my head as we passed a group of Leaving Cert-aged teens getting their bags searched at the gate of Cork's Live at the Marquee for last night's Walking on Cars gig.

And as the State exams only just came to a close, it was only expected that the gig was full of teenagers finally getting a chance to enjoy what was left of the now rainy summer.

With a quick glance around it was apparent that the band didn't just attract the younger age group, fans in their thirties and even fifties were found queuing at the bar.

Off to a dramatic start, with music I can only imagine plays the likes of Conor McGregor into the ring, the lead singer, Patrick Sheehy launches straight into, Ship Goes Down - with a voice that can only be described as 'melting'.

Their stage is a huge step up from the gig rigs around the country I'm used to seeing them play in. With impressive led screens, levels and mirrors, I left feeling somewhat proud of them.

Greeting the crowd with a brief "hello, Cork" they didn't waste time belting out the next hit, Always be with You.

It's very rare to hear a band emulate their recorded material live but Walking on Cars sounded exactly as they do on my Spotify playlist.

They had the crowd in the palm of their hands from the get go, each singing passionately along to every word.

The screens quickly lit up as they rocked, Tick Tock and although it was a song new to my ears, it wasn't long before I was singing along with the rest of them.

Donning the acoustic guitar, Sheehy joined the band, made up of Sorcha Durham on piano, Dan Devane on lead guitar, Paul Flannery on bass and Evan Hadnett on the drums for Love Goes Down.

On a serious note, I really hope the gig came with an epilepsy warning, as although the lighting was impressive, it may have caused a serious health risk for those not in the know.

"We live in a crazy world, we just got to stick together," he said addressing the recent terror attacks in the U.K.

"Please look after each other, continue to love, continue to dream - NOTHING CAN STOP US"

This beautifully lead into Nothing's Impossible.

He went on to say that the band have recently spent a lot of time at home in Dingle, Co Kerry putting a new album together and treated the crowd to some new material.

Although brand new, fans clapped along like they've had it on repeat all week.

As the grand piano was wheeled in and the rest of the band stepped down from the stage, the front man made his way to the stool and belted out one of their "songs from back in the day".

"Cork you're f*cking amazing," he yells before the band are back and launch into two of their biggest hits, Two Stones and Hand in Hand.

Strangely their encore was made up of some more of their new, slowed down material but this meant fans quickly exploded when the inevitable happened - Catch me if you Can and Speeding Cars.

Ending the show with the words, "Cork we love and and can't wait to come back again" the five-piece band lingered as long as they could on stage to take in every second of the love they were been given by the fans.

Between us and them, the entire Marquee was walking on air.