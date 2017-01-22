Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Watch Vladimir Putin reassure Americans and give some advice to Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 04:37 pm

Donald Trump has become an easy target for Saturday Night Live skits, much to the new president’s annoyance – and things have only ramped up since Trump officially took office.

In the first SNL since Trump’s inauguration, where many might have been expecting to see Alec Baldwin back with his Trump impression, we instead got Beck Bennett impersonating a shirtless Vladimir Putin.

The Russian leader tried to reassure Americans at this uncertain time.

“Yesterday we all made Donald Trump the 45th President of the United States,” the monologue begins.

“You are worried that your country is in the hands of this unpredictable man. Don’t worry, it’s not,” he smirks.

Trump has previously voiced his displeasure over SNL skits, but given that this one references the alleged relationship between Russian hackers and the US election, an angry Twitter response like this one might be pending.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Showbiz World, Alec Baldwin, Beck Bennett, Donald Trump, Saturday Night Live, Vladimir Putin,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

You'll never guess what Geri Horner has named her new baby boy

Kylie gets Sasse-y as she vows to take husband's name when they tie the knot

The Voice UK turns out to be more popular than Let It Shine - again

Louis Tomlinson and Briana post adorable video of baby boy's birthday


Lifestyle

Greece's Corfu island is postcard perfect

The no make-up trend is beginning to catch on

It is impossible for women to be sexist towards men

The Irish designers bringing couture back to Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 