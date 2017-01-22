Watch Vladimir Putin reassure Americans and give some advice to Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live

Donald Trump has become an easy target for Saturday Night Live skits, much to the new president’s annoyance – and things have only ramped up since Trump officially took office.

In the first SNL since Trump’s inauguration, where many might have been expecting to see Alec Baldwin back with his Trump impression, we instead got Beck Bennett impersonating a shirtless Vladimir Putin.

The Russian leader tried to reassure Americans at this uncertain time.

“Yesterday we all made Donald Trump the 45th President of the United States,” the monologue begins.

“You are worried that your country is in the hands of this unpredictable man. Don’t worry, it’s not,” he smirks.

Trump has previously voiced his displeasure over SNL skits, but given that this one references the alleged relationship between Russian hackers and the US election, an angry Twitter response like this one might be pending.