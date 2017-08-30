Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

WATCH: U2 has released a music video for their latest track

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 06:58 pm

There's good news for U2 fans today as the band has shared a video of brand new track, 'The Blackout'.

The video was directed by Richie Smyth and filmed live in Amsterdam last month.

Full details of U2's new album, Songs of Experience will be announced on September 6 alongside the release of the first single 'You’re The Best Thing About Me'.

The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 resumes next week in stadia across North America, before heading south to Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Chile ahead of four final shows in São Paolo, Brazil at the end of October.


