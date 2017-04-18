Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

WATCH: This little kid rapping to Drake just won Coachella 2017

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 12:57 pm

From style to stage it was another successful year at Coachella.

Last night, Kendrick followed in the footsteps of previous headliners for the first two days, Radiohead and Lady Gaga and closed the festival with style.

But there was one little guy who outshone them all - Max Nilsson.

The youngster was captured rocking out to Migos and Drake on his dad’s shoulders and we all sorts of jealous.

(Note: contains NSFW language)

He also popped up at Future’s set, dabbing like there was no tomorrow.

Max = 1, Coachella = 0.

Over to you, Ellen.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon: Acting out child grooming plot is 'horrific'

Lady Gaga tones down her look for video call with William

Bear Grylls: Schools should equip children for life, not exams

Final Broadchurch episode earns praise for rape plot treatment


Lifestyle

Ronald McDonald House is home away from home for families with hospitalised kids

Making Cents: Start planning now to help save cash on holidays

Women in wartime: New book documents difficult line tread by females in WWII Paris

Sally Phipps tells the story of her mother, Molly Keane

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 