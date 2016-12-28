Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Watch the spooky stunt that's getting us too excited for Sherlock this weekend

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 05:26 pm

Sherlock never quite does things by the book – and the same goes for its promo messages.

Leading up to the launch of the new series this weekend, fans were treated to a special teaser in central London.

A short ad for the show popped up on the famous Piccadilly Circus screen – but then appeared to glitch, sticking momentarily on a surprise shot of Moriarty’s face, following a yellow graffiti scrawl reading: “Miss me?”

The series four trailer, released earlier this year, hints of a show packed with even darker drama, teased with the caption: “Everything they know will be tested. Everyone they know is under threat.”

But the suspense will reach its peak when episode one, The Six Thatchers, broadcasts at 8.30pm on Sunday on BBC One.

Don’t miss it!

