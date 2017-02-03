Watch the official trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight ahead of the Super Bowl

The trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight has been released online ahead of its official premiere at this weekend’s Super Bowl LI.

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Laura Haddock, the fifth instalment of the robot-based action thriller series is officially released in June.

But if you can’t wait that long, here’s a sneaky peek at the trailer:

In the next film, the humans face with the Transformers without Optimus Prime. To stand a chance in saving our future they must delve into the past and the secrets of Transformers on Earth.

The 40-second clip, packed with more booms, bangs and flying metal than ever before, will show at the annual US event on Sunday night – a prime promo spot for the big releases of the year.

So even if you aren’t all that interested in catching the showdown between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, it’s still worth a watch!

You can catch the event at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on BBC 1 from 11.20pm.