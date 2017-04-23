Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

WATCH: The Irish dance show everybody must see is back

Sunday, April 23, 2017 - 05:09 pm

Move over Riverdance, THIS is the Irish dance show everybody needs to pop on their bucket list.

After last year’s sell-out run, ProdiJIG: The Revolution, is back at the Cork Opera House from June 14-25.

The ground-breaking show celebrates a new era in Irish dance and is led by Cork-born world champion Irish dancer, Alan Kenefick.

It features some of the best Irish dancers in the world, along with music from trailblazing trad group MOXIE and Peter Power.

Trust us, this show will make you feel all the feels and this week they release a brand new video, offering a glimpse of what to expect from the spectacular show.

ProdiJIG: The Revolution is the first arts event officially announced for the eagerly-anticipated 2017 Cork Midsummer Festival, running June 16-25.

