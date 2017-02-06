Watch the best movie trailers of Super Bowl 2017

The Super Bowl may be one of the world’s biggest sporting events but it also provides the first look at a string of Hollywood blockbusters.

This year’s event saw trailers released for Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, Transformers: The Last Knight and Hugh Jackman’s Logan.

Hugh Jackman (Ian West/PA) There were also new previews of sci-fi thriller Life starring Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal, Baywatch and The Fate Of The Furious, the latest film in the Fast And The Furious franchise.

Here’s a look at the Super Bowl trailers for some of this year’s most anticipated films.

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge

Johnny Depp makes a brief appearance in the trailer for the fifth film in the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise.

The movie, titled in the US Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, is due to be released in UK cinemas on May 26.

Transformers: The Last Knight

Sir Anthony Hopkins stars in the fifth film in Michael Bay’s Transformers franchise, which sees the return of Mark Wahlberg as inventor Cade Yeager.

The film is due to be released in the UK on June 23.

Guardian Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

A new trailer for the sequel to 2014′s breakout box office hit landed ahead of the film’s UK release on April 28.

The film sees the return of stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Zaldana and Dave Bautista along with popular characters Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) and Baby Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel).

Baywatch

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron star in the big screen version of the 90s TV show, with original star David Hasselhoff set to make an appearance.

The film is due for release in the UK on June 2.

Logan

The third film in the standalone Wolverine series sees Hugh Jackman return as Logan as he protects Sir Patrick Stewart’s ailing Professor X.

The film is due out in UK cinemas on March 3.

The Fate Of The Furious

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Michelle Rodriguez return for the 8th film in the Fast And The Furious franchise.

The new cast also includes Oscar winners Dame Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.

The film is due to be released in the UK on April 14.

Ghost In The Shell

Scarlett Johansson plays a cyborg policewoman who attempts to bring down a nefarious computer hacker. The film is due out in the UK on March 31.

Life

The sci-fi thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds is due out in the UK on March 24.