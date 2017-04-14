Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

WATCH: Sue Perkins gets an unexpected proposal on All Round to Mrs Brown's

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 06:15 pm

Great British Bake Off star Sue Perkins will be joining Agnes and family on the fourth episode of All Round to Mrs Brown’s tomorrow night - and it's going to be memorable.

On the episode, Winnie makes an unexpected proposal to Sue Perkins that she’s unlikely to forget any time soon.

Warning: NSFW language

Sue joins Agnes and family alongside dancer Ashley Banjo and his mum, ex-JLS singer Aston Merrygold and his dancers and Silent Witness actress Emilia Fox makes an appearance.

All Round to Mrs Brown’s will be on at the slightly earlier time of 9pm on RTÉ One on Saturday.

