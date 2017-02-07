Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Watch previously unseen Beatles concert footage from their first ever north American tour

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 07:56 pm

Previously unseen footage of the Beatles performing on their first north American tour is expected to sell for more than £10,000 at an auction.

The 8mm film is from the band’s performance in Montreal, Canada, in September 1964 and shows rare colour footage of the Fab Four backstage.

(Omega Auctions/PA)
Filmed by the father of one of The Four Frenchmen, who were supporting the Beatles, the film also shows part of their performance and a press conference after the show.

(Omega Auctions/PA)
The 10-minute recording also reveals a heavy police presence after death threats had been made towards drummer Ringo Starr.

It was discovered by the cameraman’s grandson, Ron Notarangelo, after his grandfather recently passed away.

The sale of the colour cine footage is part of Omega Auctions’ annual Beatles auction.

(Omega Auctions/PA)
The event is being held in Warrington on March 18.

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather said: “This is an incredible find of great historical importance as there is no known footage from this performance, together with the fact that it is so clear and in colour, which is rare for the early 60s.”

