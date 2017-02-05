Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Watch Melissa McCarthy transform into US press secretary on SNL

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 10:30 am

Melissa McCarthy made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live” last night and as always, she didn’t disappoint.

The actress transformed into White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, and nailed his first official press conference.

Spicer on his way to his big boy nap. #livefrom8H #SNL

A photo posted by Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) on

From shovelling gum into her mouth, booing journalists, explaining Trump’s travel ban using boxes of props to giving some ‘alternative facts’, it’s jam-packed.

“The crowd greeted [President Trump] with a standing ovation, which lasted a full FIFTEEN MINUTES. Everyone was smiling, everyone was happy, the men all had erections, and every single one of the women was ovulating left and right”

They even included the speculation that Spicer accidentally tweeted out his email password, and Trump hosting a screening of Pixar’s Finding Dory the Sunday after he signed the immigration executive order.

*waits for a specific tweet calling Melissa overrated*

