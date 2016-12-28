Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Watch Kate Beckinsale posing for raunchy Shape shoot

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 05:50 pm

Kate Beckinsale showed off her enviable curves in a clip from a recent photo shoot.

The British beauty posted the teaser from her Shape shoot on Instagram, and fans are going crazy about it.

Kate Beckinsale (Jordan Strauss AP/PA Images)
Wearing nothing but a skimpy top, pants and towering heels, the Underworld actress looks as stunning as usual, with her brunette locks tousled around her face.

As the photographer directs her, she pulls off one sultry pose after another.

However, despite her glam look, Kate admitted the situation was actually a little awkward.

She captioned the video: “BTS of my @Shape magazine Jan/Feb 2017 cover. Pick it up on newsstands Jan 3 to find out how @gunnarfitness got me ready for @underworldmovie and for awkwardly standing about in my underpants in front of a Frenchman…”

But the star’s fans certainly didn’t notice any awkwardness.

One posted a message online saying: “Ultimate girl crush.”

And another gushed: “You’re absolutely stunning.”

