Watch John Hurt's 143 movie roles compressed into one video

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 10:41 am

The news that legendary actor John Hurt has died at 77 after a battle with pancreatic cancer has everyone in shock.

The Oscar-nominated star was much loved and best known for roles including Quentin Crisp in The Naked Civil Servant, the title role in The Elephant Man and wand merchant Mr Ollivander in the Harry Potter films.

In the video below, you can watch (almost) all of John Hurt’s films in chronological order.

The 143 movie roles illustrate just how much of an impact the actor has had throughout his career spanning six-decades.

He’ll be missed, that’s for sure.

