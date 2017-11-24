Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

WATCH: Jack Maynard delivers important message after I'm A Celeb axe

Friday, November 24, 2017 - 10:50 am

By Anna O'Donoghue

YouTuber Jack Maynard has broken his silence and apologised to fans for offensive tweets he sent in 2012.

The tweets, which prompted allegations of racism and homophobia, emerged while he was taking part in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

The controversy led to him being removed from the TV show two days ago.

Yesterday, his 23rd birthday, he released a video titled “My Explanation” on his YouTube channel.

A video that shows him apologising to fans, thanking them for their incredible support and delivering an important message about online bullying.

The full video is in my bio, J x

A post shared by Jack Maynard (@jack_maynard) on

“I’m so sorry to anyone I offended, anyone I upset and anyone I made feel uncomfortable,” he began.

"I've messed up, I've been really stupid in the past, I've tweeted some bad things some horrible things, some pretty disgusting things that I'm ashamed of."

Adding: “I was so careless and inconsiderate to other people, I was young, I was stupid, I was careless, I just wasn't thinking and this was back when I was in school.

“I was young back then, I had nothing, I wasn’t doing anything, and I know that’s not an excuse whatsoever.”

Jack went on to say that he hopes through his experience he can convince his millions of followers not to make the same mistake.

He said: "It's hard. Growing up online is hard and all I can do is beg and encourage that you guys don't make the same mistake."

"Don't put anything online you wouldn't say to your mum. Don’t write anything online that you wouldn’t write on a t-shirt”


More in this Section

Miley Cyrus dismisses ‘rude’ pregnancy rumours

Pregnant Jordin Sparks announces the sex of her baby

Ex-Black Eyed Peas star Fergie talks split from Josh Duhamel

Taylor Swift announces Croke Park gig


Lifestyle

Having fled the Nazis, Elizabeth Friedlander created her own typeface before moving to Kinsale

On the double: Jennifer Zamparelli and balancing a hectic life and baby number two

Trim back for the festivities with these Christmas fitness tips

The 40-year-old charity that ensures no-one dies alone and poor

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 18
    • 25
    • 39
    • 41
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »