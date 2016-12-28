WATCH: Five alternative Irish places to ring in 2017

With 2016 being the year it was, it’s mandatory for us all to celebrate it coming to an end.
And if you are anything like us each year you rack your brains trying to think of fun ideas.
Look no further - here are a few we made earlier.
Email Updates
More in this Section
Samaritans offer advice as EastEnders' Lee Carter considers suicide
You'll never guess whose album was the most unwanted this Christmas
Holiday hunger a really big issue, says Jamie Oliver
One Direction are the highest paid European celebrities
Lifestyle
A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success
Stray-at-home mums and dads cause devastation
How these Irish women became full time digital influencers
Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?
More From The Irish Examiner