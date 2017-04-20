WATCH: Fair City actor reveals he once got hit with some celery for the way he 'carries on' on TV

Following last night’s explosive episode of Fair City, which saw Niamh and Paul have an epic showdown, we get an insight from actors Clelia Murphy and Tony Tormey into what went on behind the scenes.

Describing their relationship as a ‘Burton-Taylor’ situation, the duo explores the volatile combination that is Niamh and Paul over the years.

Murphy firstly delves into the relationship dynamics of the unpredictable pair as they teeter upon the thin line between love and hate and she discovers that her character is certainly one not to be messed with.

Torney then goes on to say that he has been previously hit with a bunch of celery by three ladies in their 80s, for the way he’s “carrying on” in the show.

For more exclusives, pop on to RTÉ Player.