Watch Ed Sheeran's newest video for Shape of You

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 12:39 pm

Last week, Ed announced two Dublin shows and today he’s released the official video for his latest hit, Shape of You.

The four-minute video sees Sheeran in a very different light - training to be a boxer.

Directed by Jason Koenig and filmed in Seattle, the video gives an intense vibe surrounding his love affair with dancer Jennie Pegouskie, until the introduction of a sumo-suit.

Don’t worry, it’ll all make sense at the end.

Let the gifs roll in!

Ed is to play the 3Arena on April 12 and 13 and here’s hoping he’ll have his sumo-suit in tow.

