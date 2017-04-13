Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

WATCH: Ed Sheeran surprises fans at Dublin cinema

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 10:17 am

Ed Sheeran surprised a group of fans at a Dublin cinema last night, just before he took to the stage of the 3Arena for night one of his two Irish gigs.

The stunt was the master plan of Dublin radio station FM104, who ran a competition offering those who missed out on tickets to watch the gig live from the Point’s Odeon cinema.

Little did they know that it was actually a surprise meet and greet with Ed himself.



Not only were the shocked fans treated to selfies with the star, he then gifted them all with VIP tickets to the show.

Well played FM104, well played.

