Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

WATCH: Ed Sheeran has reenacted his famous Galway busking picture

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 10:41 am

At this stage the entire nation is aware that Ed Sheeran has landed on our shores ahead of his sold-out gigs at the 3Arena in Dublin.

Currently the singer is out and about in County Galway filming the music video for the hit, Galway Girl.

So far, he’s spent time filming in O’Connor’s pub in SaltHill and, in the early hours of this morning, he was spotted reenacting the footage of his busking days on Shop Street when he was just a teen.

The orginal clip was a part of Sheeran's music video to his hit Photograph, which also contains footage his impressive bodhrán skills.

Luckily for us, a fan by the name of Valerie Walsh was able to live stream the going-ons.

Sheeran is seen taking a selfie with fans outside the famous Treasure Chest store while a red-haired teen jams away on the guitar behind them.




H/T: The lads over at Joe.ie.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Jude Law to play young Professor Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts sequel

John Boyega and Will Poulter star in unsettling new trailer for Detroit

Before you head to the Ed Sheeran gig, have a read of this

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are expecting their first child


Lifestyle

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

The business of video gaming

John B Keane reminisces in Cork for 'Many Young Men of 20' revival

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 