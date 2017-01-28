Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Watch Ed Balls get kicked in the head by Strictly's Katya Jones

Saturday, January 28, 2017 - 05:51 pm

Ed Balls suffered an embarrassing dancefloor bungle on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour when his partner Katya Jones kicked him in the head.

The politician who won over viewers with his dodgy moves on BBC ballroom contest Strictly at the end of last year is now prancing his way around the country on an arena tour with some of the programme’s other favourites.

Ed and Katya are known for some odd moves (Joe Giddens/PA)
But his Sheffield Arena date went spectacularly wrong when professional dancer Katya went into a handstand during a group number to Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop The Feeling and ended up landing her foot right in Ed’s forehead.

Ever the suave gent, Ed laughed off the accident by clutching his head and then went straight into one of his signature dance moves to delight the crowd.

Other celebrities who have joined Ed on the UK tour with Strictly include the 2016 winner Ore Oduba and the other two finalists of the series, Danny Mac and Louise Redknapp.

Ed and Katya finished sixth in the recent series of Strictly Come Dancing, managing to survive the public vote until week 10.

