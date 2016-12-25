Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

WATCH: Daniel and Majella O'Donnell's Christmas message

Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 03:11 pm

Ireland’s most beloved couple, Daniel and Majella O’Donnell recorded a special message for the people of Ireland this Christmas.

The pair sat down in front of TV3 cameras to share their thoughts on the rollercoaster year of 2016.

From celebrity deaths to political upheavals, all the things that made 2016 one for the history books is analysed by the pair in their own unique way.

Of course, Daniel being one of Ireland’s most revered entertainers, music plays a big part in his perspective.

Take a look.

