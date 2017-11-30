Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

WATCH: Christopher Plummer replaces Kevin Spacey in 'All the Money in the World' trailer

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 06:00 pm

Sony has released the latest trailer for All The Money in the World, previously starring Kevin Spacey.

Spacey, who was axed from the film following allegations of sexual misconduct, has been replaced by Canadian actor Christopher Plummer.

Plummer plays billionaire J. Paul Getty im Ridley Scott's latest film, due to be released in January.

The film, which is inspired by true events, follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III, played by Charlie Plummer, and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail, portrayed by Michelle Williams, to convince his billionaire grandfather to pay the ransom.

When Getty Sr., now played by Christopher Plummer, refuses, Gail attempts to sway him as her son’s captors become increasingly volatile and brutal.

With her son’s life in the balance, Gail and Getty’s advisor, portrayed by Mark Wahlberg, become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money.

Watch the trailer here:


