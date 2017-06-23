Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

WATCH: Audience member caught red-handed taking merchandise at Ellen show

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 05:48 pm

By Ciara Phelan

Ellen DeGeneres was kind enough to allow audience members to take some free merchandise before her show this week but one fan cheekily didn't obey the rules.

Ellen told audience members before the show that they could take just one piece of merchandise free of charge and to leave enough for other audience members.

During her show, Ellen confessed that she had placed hidden cameras to see if the audience had been honest, everyone in attendance except two girls decided to take a few extra bits.

Ellen played the footage which showed the girls telling one another to hide the merchandise.

When Ellen spoke to the girl in question, she told Ellen her sister could not make the show and she had taken it as a souvenir for her.

Ellen laughed it off and made the woman sit in Ellen jail, a chair which was placed on stage for the remainder of the show.

Wouldn't you be mortified?

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Aubrey Plaza: social media can warp minds

Making A Murderer inmate Brendan Dassey coerced into confession, appeal judges rule

Justin Trudeau: Music should be open to all

Justin Bieber was at this Maynooth restaurant so often that they named a wrap after him


Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 