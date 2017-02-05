Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Watch as Phillip Schofield does 'the dab'

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 11:17 pm

Phillip Schofield proved he is down with the kids by attempting a spot of dabbing.

The TV presenter posted a video on Instagram showing him tackling the dance move, in which which the dancer simultaneously drops the head while raising their arm.

Phillip Schofield (Ian West/PA)
Sitting in what appears to be his kitchen, Phillip says: “It has to be slick, quick and effective.”

Hhe then launches into the move, before laughing, grabbing his glass of wine and wandering off.

#schofedab 😂😎

A video posted by Phillip Schofield (@schofe) on

His video has gone done a storm with fans online.

“Made my Sunday,” gushed one admirer, while another said: “I just saw this and I’m crying , I don’t know how it’s that funny.”

However, one follower didn’t have such good things to say, teasing: “Daughter said this was a rubbish dab ;).”

