Watch as Phillip Schofield does 'the dab'

Phillip Schofield proved he is down with the kids by attempting a spot of dabbing.
The TV presenter posted a video on Instagram showing him tackling the dance move, in which which the dancer simultaneously drops the head while raising their arm.
Sitting in what appears to be his kitchen, Phillip says: “It has to be slick, quick and effective.”
Hhe then launches into the move, before laughing, grabbing his glass of wine and wandering off.
His video has gone done a storm with fans online.
“Made my Sunday,” gushed one admirer, while another said: “I just saw this and I’m crying , I don’t know how it’s that funny.”
However, one follower didn’t have such good things to say, teasing: “Daughter said this was a rubbish dab ;).”