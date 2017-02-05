Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Watch as Mariah Carey burns her wedding dress

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 10:27 pm

Mariah Carey apparently set fire to the wedding dress she planned to wear to marry her ex in her latest video.

The video for the diva’s song I Don’t sees her setting fire to a stunning white wedding dress.

Mariah Carey (Willy Sanjuan AP/PA)
And it has now been reported by gossip site TMZ that the gown was the one the star was going to wear for her walk down the aisle with Australian businessman James Packer.

The singer was seen being fitted for the frock, said to be worth more than £200,000, on her reality TV show Mariah’s World, before she and James split last year.

And according to TMZ, the dress on the docu-series is the same one that’s being torched in the video.

Well that certainly sends a message!

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Showbiz World, James Packer, Mariah Carey,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Katy Perry 'in talks' for Brits performance?

You won't believe what Mariah Carey wears to the gym

David Beckham 'charity emails' were 'hacked and doctored', his reps say

Celebrity Big Brother winner Coleen Nolan hopes to resolve marriage difficulties


Lifestyle

Design/life: Gráinne Weber, Architect

How Charlotte Tilbury created a make up empire

The fit foodie: Green smoothies, roasted kale and cous-cous salad

A visit to Lapland is hard to beat as the ultimate family trip

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 