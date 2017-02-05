Watch as Mariah Carey burns her wedding dress

Mariah Carey apparently set fire to the wedding dress she planned to wear to marry her ex in her latest video.

The video for the diva’s song I Don’t sees her setting fire to a stunning white wedding dress.

Mariah Carey (Willy Sanjuan AP/PA) And it has now been reported by gossip site TMZ that the gown was the one the star was going to wear for her walk down the aisle with Australian businessman James Packer.

The singer was seen being fitted for the frock, said to be worth more than £200,000, on her reality TV show Mariah’s World, before she and James split last year.

And according to TMZ, the dress on the docu-series is the same one that’s being torched in the video.

Well that certainly sends a message!