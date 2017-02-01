Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Watch as Dakota Johnson totally loses it in hilarious Fifty Shades comedy sketch

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 02:59 pm

Dakota Johnson CRIED with laughter as she performed a comedy skit of her Fifty Shades Of Grey role on Jimmy Fallon’s chat show.

The actress and the host played a hilarious game of Mad Libs, in which Jimmy asked Dakota to choose some random words.

Dakota Johnson (Ian West/PA)
With Jimmy standing in for Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey, the pair re-enacted the scene from the first film when innocent student Anastasia meets the raunchy billionaire, slipping in Dakota’s words – including barf barf, sausage, knee, penguins and pinching – instead of the real dialogue.

The actress struggled to contain her giggles as she was introduced as “Anastasia barf barf” and Jimmy mentioned how he liked “pinching at the gym”.

Other gems included her commenting on Christian’s important work with penguins, and saying: “With that kind of passion I wonder if your knee might be bigger than you led on.”

Dakota was on the show promoting sequel Fifty Shades Darker, which is due out this year.

