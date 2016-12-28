Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Watch a moving tribute to all the celebrities we said goodbye to in 2016

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 03:29 pm

The year 2016 will go down as one that has seen a host of well-loved celebrities pass away.

The world of entertainment lost stars from all sections of the industry in 2016, bidding farewell to showbiz greats such as David Bowie, Sir Terry Wogan, Victoria Wood, Prince and – in a Christmas shock we were not prepared for – Carrie Fisher, George Michael and Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt.

Here are all the celebrities we said goodbye to in 2016:

Star Wars actress Carrie became the latest celebrity to pass away after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Other stars on the list include Leonard Cohen, Pete Burns and Kenny Baker.

What a year.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz UK, Showbiz World, Carrie Fisher, Celebrities, Christmas, Christmas 2016, David Bowie, Stars, Video,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Samaritans offer advice as EastEnders' Lee Carter considers suicide

You'll never guess whose album was the most unwanted this Christmas

Holiday hunger a really big issue, says Jamie Oliver

One Direction are the highest paid European celebrities


Lifestyle

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

Stray-at-home mums and dads cause devastation

How these Irish women became full time digital influencers

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 