Was that Robbie Williams auditioning for Let It Shine?

Gary Barlow had a surreal experience in Let It Shine tonight when a familiar face came in to audition.

Dan Budd took to the stage to show off his vocal talents, but everyone was a bit thrown by his day job – as a Robbie Williams impersonator.

Dan was uncanny as a Robbie tribute act (BBC) Viewers thought the likeness was uncanny.

#letitshine not only does Dan look like Robbie, sounds exactly the same too 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍💕💕💕💕💕💕💕 — josieMay (@choare11) January 21, 2017

Okay this dude sounds like Robbie and looks very alike. It's scary. 😂😂 #letitshine — Alexandra (@JAJFastlife) January 21, 2017

Dan wasn’t just about the looks, either.

@BBCLetItShine Well done Robbie mark 2 ... that vocal was amazing! — Louise Bruzon (@LouiseBruzon) January 21, 2017

@GaryBarlow @BBCLetItShine I can't cope with how much this guy sounds like Robbie Williams!! Creepy but AMAZING 😂😂😍😍 — Dannii (@Dannii_BJROE) January 21, 2017

However, not everyone thought it was a good idea.

This isn't Stars In Their Eyes cupcake #LetItShine — Rach (@Pink_Flamingo74) January 21, 2017