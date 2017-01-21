Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Was that Robbie Williams auditioning for Let It Shine?

Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 08:00 pm

Gary Barlow had a surreal experience in Let It Shine tonight when a familiar face came in to audition.

Dan Budd took to the stage to show off his vocal talents, but everyone was a bit thrown by his day job – as a Robbie Williams impersonator.

Dan was uncanny as a Robbie tribute act (BBC)
Viewers thought the likeness was uncanny.

Dan wasn’t just about the looks, either.

However, not everyone thought it was a good idea.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, BBC, Dan Budd, Gary Barlow, Let It Shine, Robbie Williams, Take That,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Chloe Ferry evicted from Celebrity Big Brother house

Ben Fogle surprised a lot of people on Lip Sync Battle with a Miley Cyrus rendition

Pop duo Jedward up for CBB eviction

The xx top the album charts with I See You


Lifestyle

Greece's Corfu island is postcard perfect

The no make-up trend is beginning to catch on

Louise O'Neill: It is impossible for women to be sexist towards men

The Irish designers bringing couture back to Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 