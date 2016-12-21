Was James Morton cheating in the Christmas Bake Off tent?

It looks like things are about to turn sour in the Bake Off tent as a row over cheating fires up.

Contestant Chetna Makan will hit out at James Morton in the episode, due to broadcast on Boxing Day, after he apparently tried to mimic her festive loaf.

She did not look happy as he sneaked a peek at how she had gone about her Scandinavian bread and shouted at him: “James, you are cheating!”

Chetna, Howard, James and Janet will be gracing the gingham altar once again for #GBBOxmas. How we've missed them! pic.twitter.com/nxKbxXEoVJ — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) December 8, 2016

According to the Mail Online’s teasing report, James, who has released his own bread-based cookery book, went rogue with his design for a plaited loaf, but quickly tried to take some inspiration from Chetna – who actually followed the rules – when it didn’t go quite to plan.

The website quoted him saying: “I reckon Chetna has got it right, I can fix this.

“I am just trying to think how I can make it look more like Chetna’s.”

Ah well, they say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery!

The two-part Great British Bake Off Christmas special will broadcast on BBC One on December 25 and 26. It will be the last time Paul, Mary, Mel and Sue will feature on the show together before it moves to Channel 4 for its next series.