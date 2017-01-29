Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Wait, what? Gary Barlow claims he didn't wash his hair for FOURTEEN years!

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 08:39 pm

Gary Barlow has washed his hair – for the first time in more than a decade.

The Take That heartthrob told fans on Twitter that he was scrubbing his locks for the first time in 14 years, in honour of the opening of his West End show The Girls – which is based on the film Calendar Girls.

Gary’s fans saw the funny side, and started sending him some hilarious messages on social media.

But was it true? Has Gary ignored shampoo for 14 whole years?

We hope not. But he did add the hashtag #nojoke…

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Showbiz UK, Gary Barlow, Take That,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Hugh Jackman: I was 'average at best' when I first started shooting as Wolverine

Vanessa Feltz returns to Celebrity Big Brother to judge housemates

David and Victoria Beckham renew their wedding vows

Geri Horner: Baby number two is an absolute gift


Lifestyle

Trend of the week: Shirt and jeans, the perfect couple

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Asylum seeker in the system of Direct Provision secures internship with Darina Allen

A guide to hosting the modern day dinner party

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 