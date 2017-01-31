Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Wait, what? Fans stunned as Emmerdale character dies suddenly

Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 12:24 pm

Fans of Emmerdale were left shocked and saddened at Monday night’s episode as one of the soap’s characters died without warning.

More often than not, a soap opera will trail and tease the death of one of its residents, but the ITV programme completely slapped the death of Joanie Wright – played by Denise Black – on viewers without the briefest glimpse of a hint that it would happen.

The shocking scene happened moments after Joanie was released from a stint in prison, and saw her suffer a fatal cardiac arrest upon learning of some bad news.

Sitting in the car on the way back with Lisa Dingle (Jane Cox), the heart attack was sudden upon learning her husband Zak Dingle (Steve Halliwell) has rekindled his romance with ex-wife of 18 years Lisa just months after their wedding.

The heartbreaking storyline then sees Lisa and Zak return to tell Kerry Wyatt, who is holding a surprise welcome home party for Joanie, that she has died.

It was utterly tragic and fast, fans were completely unprepared for what they had just witnessed.

They took to Twitter in their droves to express their shock and upset over Joanie’s death.

For some viewers, it was not good enough. It wasn’t the classic overly dramatic, up in flames-style soap opera death, so to speak.

And others suggested that Denise might be returning to her previous role as Denise Osbourne on rival soap opera Coronation Street.

