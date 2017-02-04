Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Wait, is that Leonardo DiCaprio getting his meal seasoned by Salt Bae?

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 12:36 am

When a Hollywood star meets a viral celebrity chef, things can get quite exciting.

That’s exactly what happened when Nusret Gokce, aka, Salt Bae, seasoned Leonardo DiCaprio’s steak using his trademark move.

And yes, the Turkish chef made sure to document this important moment at his Dubai steakhouse with an Instagram photo.

2017 Oscar adayi sensin dedi#saltbae #saltlife #salt @leonardodicaprio

A photo posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on

You can just about make out DiCaprio wearing a checked shirt, navy blazer and a grey pageboy cap.

Salt Bae went viral after a video of him seasoning some steak broke the internet.

We bet Leonardo is impressed by the show as much as we are.

READ MORE

