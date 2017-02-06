Viewers want Jane McDonald to return to Loose Women for good

Loose Women fans are calling for Jane McDonald to return full time after she made a guest appearance on the show.

The former cruise ship singer left the programme in 2014 after nearly a decade.

Fans were thrilled to see her back for an episode, where she bantered and joked as if she had never left.

And it seems that brief spell with Jane just wasn’t enough for viewers, who now want her to return to being a permanent fixture on the show.

@TheJaneMcDonald come back to loose women x we miss you x — Natalie Reid (@NatalieReid15) February 6, 2017

Also can Jane McDonald become a regular again on #LooseWomen she cracks me up 😂 — Cerys Emily (@SamSmithFan_XX) February 6, 2017

@TheJaneMcDonald loved you on @loosewomen miss you on it !! x — Alison (@21olijas) February 6, 2017

Please @TheJaneMcDonald come back to @loosewomen 🙏🏼 You've always been my fave loose lady. Such a classy, gorgeous lady. Great to see you ❤ — Emily Reding (@emilypob) February 6, 2017

@TheJaneMcDonald yes !!! Come bk to loose women for good ! Love ya ❤ — Beautiful Lashes (@Lashesbybirty) February 6, 2017

Hopefully, Jane will pop back in again soon!