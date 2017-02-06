Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Viewers want Jane McDonald to return to Loose Women for good

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 06:47 pm

Loose Women fans are calling for Jane McDonald to return full time after she made a guest appearance on the show.

The former cruise ship singer left the programme in 2014 after nearly a decade.

Fans were thrilled to see her back for an episode, where she bantered and joked as if she had never left.

And it seems that brief spell with Jane just wasn’t enough for viewers, who now want her to return to being a permanent fixture on the show.

Hopefully, Jane will pop back in again soon!

