Viewers thought Strictly Len Goodman was an emotional rollercoaster

An hour-long BBC special dedicated to now former Strictly Come Dancing head judge Len Goodman was always going to be emotional.

To say people are sad is an understatement.

Aww Len please don't go. 😟 #StrictlyLenGoodman — Laura Gray (@miss_laura_gray) December 23, 2016

😢 Something in my eye already saying goodbye to @bbcstrictly's @GrumpyLGoodman - what a Gent ☺ #StrictlyLenGoodman — 🎅Tina🎄 (@TinaThudBump) December 23, 2016

It really is the end of an era on #Strictly now that "Our Len" has left. #StrictlyLenGoodman #StrictlyComeDancing — Glen Foster (@_GlenFoster) December 23, 2016

But that wasn’t the only thing to get them all emotional – the show also transported viewers back to the early series of the show when it was presented by broadcasting legend Sir Bruce Forsyth, and it made them miss him, too.

Brucie always makes me giggle. #StrictlyLenGoodman — Derek Faye (@Derek_Faye) December 23, 2016

Awww I miss Bruce!#StrictlyLenGoodman — James Jordan Fans (@teamjamesjordan) December 23, 2016

And then they were treated to loads of old favourites, like Ann Widdecombe.

Watching @TheAntonDuBeke throw Ann Widdicombe around the dance floor NEVER gets old! #StrictlyLenGoodman — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) December 23, 2016

Seeing widdy in her yellow tights once was enough for a lifetime.. but I've just seen it again 😂😂😂 #StrictlyLenGoodman — Santa Clauras 🎅🏻 (@angry_angel22) December 23, 2016

I forgot how funny Anton was with Widdy 😂 #StrictlyLenGoodman — Jaye Nolan (@Scattyjan) December 23, 2016

Last year’s winner Jay McGuiness.

Lovely to see @JayMcGuiness on #strictlylengoodman and to see his legendary jive getting a nod again ❤ — Kimberley (@KimberleyW1983) December 23, 2016

Jay's Jive and Danny's Samba are my two favourite Strictly dances of all time. 👍🏻 #strictlylengoodman — Katie Holbeche (@katieholbeche) December 23, 2016

And, of course, Ed Balls.

Watching Ed Balls nearly drop Katya still makes me nervous. #StrictlyLenGoodman #Strictly 🙈 — Pádraig McCann (@Padraig_McCann) December 23, 2016

But most of all, it’s Len who’ll hold the dearest place in their hearts.

Oh Len you're not just a cog in the wheel - you're that main bit in the middle holding it all together #StrictlyLenGoodman — Tracy Upton (@tracy_no_e) December 23, 2016

Strictly ain't gonna be the same #StrictlyLenGoodman — S-J (@sarahjane_dale) December 23, 2016