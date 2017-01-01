Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Viewers shocked by pool scenes in both EastEnders and Sherlock

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 09:50 pm

TV viewers have had more than enough of swimming pools after dramatic water scenes in both EastEnders and Sherlock.

Albert Square was the scene of the first pool drama, with both Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell drowning.

The pair had headed off to the pool to have some time together on Ronnie’s wedding day, but things took a terrible turn when Roxy dived in and failed to re-emerge.

EastEnders’ Roxy Mitchell (BBC/Kieron McCarron)
Ronnie then went in after her, and she too drowned.

EastEnders fans were traumatised at the shocking ending to the Mitchell sisters’ story, although it had been known that actresses Samantha Womack and Rita Simons were leaving the soap.

And then it tipped it over the edge when Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch) also found himself in trouble in the water.

The sleuth was investigating a mystery surrounding busts of Margaret Thatcher, and found himself up against a baddie in a swimming pool.

The pair tussled in the water for some minutes, and fans just could not cope with any more.

Luckily, Sherlock made it out OK. At least that’s one out of three.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Benedict Cumberbatch, EastEnders, Ronnie Mitchell, Roxy Mitchell, Sherlock,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Sherlock fans shocked after major character is killed off

The wait for Sherlock is almost over, and fans can barely breathe

Kelly Brook gives fans a look at raunchy 2017 calendar

Fifty Shades excitement heating up as new trailer is unveiled


Lifestyle

Force of nature Elaine Cassidy returns to our screens

It's not just for kids - adults are flipping out for gymnastics

Why celebs are keeping their smiles tooty cutie and natural

What to watch on TV this week

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 