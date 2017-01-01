Viewers shocked by pool scenes in both EastEnders and Sherlock

TV viewers have had more than enough of swimming pools after dramatic water scenes in both EastEnders and Sherlock.

Albert Square was the scene of the first pool drama, with both Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell drowning.

The pair had headed off to the pool to have some time together on Ronnie’s wedding day, but things took a terrible turn when Roxy dived in and failed to re-emerge.

EastEnders’ Roxy Mitchell (BBC/Kieron McCarron) Ronnie then went in after her, and she too drowned.

EastEnders fans were traumatised at the shocking ending to the Mitchell sisters’ story, although it had been known that actresses Samantha Womack and Rita Simons were leaving the soap.

Omggggg that's probably one of the saddest endings I've ever seen :((((( #eastenders — Kiran (@KiranKataria_) January 1, 2017

#eastenders i have chills at that ending 😔 i love the both of them it's so sad to see them go 😭💔 — alana (@everythingalana) January 1, 2017

And then it tipped it over the edge when Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch) also found himself in trouble in the water.

The sleuth was investigating a mystery surrounding busts of Margaret Thatcher, and found himself up against a baddie in a swimming pool.

The pair tussled in the water for some minutes, and fans just could not cope with any more.

Omg what's with the reoccurring pool theme today #eastenders #sherlock — Claire (@Clairy_Fairy_) January 1, 2017

Not another pool death - not today #sherlock #eastenders — Shan Shady (@shannonbusley) January 1, 2017

So the BBC likes to kill people in a pool tonight, right? :D #EastEnders #Sherlock — Markus (@WCWLion) January 1, 2017

Bit too much swimming pool action on @BBC tonight #Sherlock AND #Eastenders — Joe Blair (@JoeZBlair) January 1, 2017

Luckily, Sherlock made it out OK. At least that’s one out of three.