Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Viewers really can't make up their mind about newbie judge Gavin Rossdale on The Voice UK

Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 10:32 pm

It was always going to take a while for viewers to adjust to the new judging panel on The Voice UK.

But people really can’t make their mind up about Ricky Wilson’s replacement Gavin Rossdale.

He seems to get on quite a few people’s nerves with his waiting-for-someone-else-to-turn-before-turning-himself tactic.

And when he finally did for young Jamie it was quite a shock.

But then the bad feelings towards him started to turn when he didn’t get picked back.

And people actually felt quite sorry for him.

Not good when this is actually a likely scenario.

Poor Gavin. Give it time, eh?

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Showbiz TV, Showbiz UK, Gavin Rossdale, ITV, The Voice, The Voice UK,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

CBB in hell with new housemates Kim, Chloe and Jessica

Did the CBB housemates seriously just fall out over Nutella?

See Emma Bunton at Geri Horner's baby shower

Stephanie Davis shares sweet photo of newborn son


Lifestyle

Meet the Irish fashion designers making an impact around the world

Having a magical time in Iceland - without breaking the bank

This much I know: Cormac Ó hEadhra, radio presenter

The fit foodie: Energy balls and embracing extra veggies

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 