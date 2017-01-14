Viewers really can't make up their mind about newbie judge Gavin Rossdale on The Voice UK

It was always going to take a while for viewers to adjust to the new judging panel on The Voice UK.

But people really can’t make their mind up about Ricky Wilson’s replacement Gavin Rossdale.

He seems to get on quite a few people’s nerves with his waiting-for-someone-else-to-turn-before-turning-himself tactic.

Who is Gavin and why does he only turn around once someone else has? #TheVoiceUK — Priya Madahar (@priya_madahar) January 14, 2017

Does Gavin ever turn without someone else turning first or? #thevoiceuk — jade ✨ (@jadeccx) January 14, 2017

So if Jennifer didn't tell Gavin to turn would he have just sat there? Jeez man, think for yourself! #TheVoiceUK — Marissa AFC ⚽️ (@marissatom16) January 14, 2017

Jeeeezzzzz Gavin needs to stop being a 🐑🐑🐑 #TheVoice #TheVoiceUK — Cʜᴀʀʟᴏᴛᴛᴇ (@MMA_Charlotte) January 14, 2017

And when he finally did for young Jamie it was quite a shock.

This is the stage where dreams can come true, good luck@jamiemillmusic 🍀 #TheVoiceUK pic.twitter.com/WBboNDeDbX — The Voice UK (@thevoiceuk) January 14, 2017

Gavin turned before somebody else!! #TheVoiceUK — Marissa AFC ⚽️ (@marissatom16) January 14, 2017

Shocker Gavin making a decision 😂#TheVoiceUK — Boggle (@_Boggle_) January 14, 2017

But then the bad feelings towards him started to turn when he didn’t get picked back.

And people actually felt quite sorry for him.

Someone choose gavin...it's like watching the unpopular kid at school being last picked for the team... #thevoiceuk — Kate Smedley (@KateSmedders) January 14, 2017

Watching #TheVoiceUK - why is no one picking Gavin??? It's getting a little awks 😬 — Niamh Devereux (@_niamhdev_) January 14, 2017

Is it me or does nobody pick Gavin cos nobody really knows who he is? 😂 #TheVoiceUK I feel for him, he's pretty talented! #TeamGavin — Rachael Bates (@capon_rachael) January 14, 2017

Not good when this is actually a likely scenario.

I have a feeling even if Gavin Rossdale is the only one to turn round the contestant may choose to solo the competition #thevoiceuk — Ben Powick (@NEEChamberBen) January 14, 2017

Poor Gavin. Give it time, eh?