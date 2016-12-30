Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Viewers praise EastEnders for Lee's almost-suicide scene

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 09:46 pm

EastEnders viewers thanked Friday night’s episode for drawing attention to mental health issues in men after Lee Carter made the last-second decision not to kill himself.

Months of money woes, bullying and desperate acts came to a head for Lee, played by Danny-Boy Hatchard and he contemplated jumping from a high building after convincing himself that his wife and family would be better off without him.

It was a situation that hit home for people watching…

And it gave many people the opportunity to hit back at the idea that people with depression “just need to man-up”…

As well as highlight other issues connected to the problem…

Viewers also appreciated the new addition of Karen the parking attendant, who sat and spoke to Lee, eventually convincing him of his value and helping him climb back to safety…

Writers of the show, and Danny-Boy actually worked with the Samaritans charity to write the script, which the actor said he was “honoured” to be a part of.

He said: “I think that kind of drive to abolish that stigma and to encourage people who are suffering to talk and to know that it is OK, the way that they are feeling … It’s a responsibility I’m happy to take.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Soaps, Showbiz TV, Danny-Boy Hatchard, EastEnders, Lee Carter, Mental Health, Samaritans, Suicide,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Ryan Gosling to play Neil Armstrong in First Man biopic

Lindsay Lohan determined to make Mean Girls 2 happen

George Michael documentary to be released in 2017

Meet the last surviving Hollywood dynasty


Lifestyle

Taxi drivers give us the scoop on New Year's

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Truth is stranger than these comic fictions

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 