Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Viewers miffed as Josie Gibson refuses to even try the jump

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 09:54 pm

Josie Gibson faced a bit of a backlash among The Jump viewers after she failed to actually… jump.

The former Big Brother winner was one of the contestants left facing the dreaded ski jump at the end of the first episode of the new series, but seemed to bottle out.

The Jump (Channel 4)
Host Davina McCall then confirmed that Josie was a “no jump”, which means she now leaves the competition.

On Twitter, many viewers were less than sympathetic, with several wondering why the blonde had signed up for a series set around a jump if she wasn’t going to do one.

However, some at least people watching at home understood how scary it must have been.

All that training for nothing!

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Big Brother, Davina McCall, Josie Gibson, The Jump,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Katy Perry 'in talks' for Brits performance?

You won't believe what Mariah Carey wears to the gym

David Beckham 'charity emails' were 'hacked and doctored', his reps say

Celebrity Big Brother winner Coleen Nolan hopes to resolve marriage difficulties


Lifestyle

Design/life: Gráinne Weber, Architect

How Charlotte Tilbury created a make up empire

The fit foodie: Green smoothies, roasted kale and cous-cous salad

A visit to Lapland is hard to beat as the ultimate family trip

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 