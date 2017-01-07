Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Viewers 'can't unsee' Danny Dyer as Amy Winehouse and Craig Revel Horwood as Britney Spears in Lip Sync Battle UK

Saturday, January 07, 2017 - 02:28 am

Had Britney Spears and Amy Winehouse ever faced each other in a sing-off contest, it probably wouldn’t have looked anything like this.

Lip Sync Battle UK returned our screens with Danny Dyer and Craig Revel Horwood kicking off the second series – dressed as Amy Winehouse and Britney Spears respectively.

Danny appeared to set the bar pretty *high* on the Channel 5 show – wearing a little red dress, with his fake hair styled into a beehive to copy Amy’s signature look as he mimed the lyrics to Back To Black.

(Channel 5)
It made for some awkward viewing:

Then Craig stormed the stage in a baby blue dress, dancing to Britney’s Toxic.

(Channel 5)
And things didn’t get any better.

After a battle that raged on our screen for 15 mins, Craig emerged the winner.

Until next week then.

