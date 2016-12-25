Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Viewers can't believe the guy who plays Alex Hunter in Fifa's The Journey is the baddie in Doctor Who

Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 07:10 pm

For many, watching the Doctor Who Christmas special is as crucial to Christmas Day as the turkey.

So as people made time in their day for some Peter Capaldi on their screens, some were quick to notice another familiar face that they weren’t expecting to see – Alex Hunter from Fifa 17′s The Journey.

Now for those who don’t know, Alex Hunter is a fictional rising star, acted out by Tomiwa Edun, who players can play as in the latest Fifa game.

And it just all seems a bit random.

He played baddie Mr Brock but people couldn’t really take him seriously at all.

This commentary for when he got his head split open was just too perfect.

