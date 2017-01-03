Viewers approve as CBB dishes out producers task

James Jordan and his fellow CBB All Stars have been given a secret task – and fans love it.

The All Stars celebrities were invited to become producers of the show and “edit” someone out of the programme over the first few days.

They were taken to a separate room to watch their fellow housemates arrive and decide who was worth editing out.

On Twitter, fans’ interest has been piqued.

The first New Stars celebrity to enter the house was American singer and songwriter Ray J Norwood, who is best known in the UK for starring in a leaked sex tape with Kim Kardashian.

Sporting a Union Jack shirt, Ray J, 35 said he was on the show to “have a good time”.

Viewers on social media seem to have been won over already.

He was joined by stepdaughter of former England international footballer Paul Gascoigne, Bianca Gascoigne.

The 30-year-old, who has previously won Love Island, said she was on the show to win, adding she would “grab Big Brother by the balls”.

American model and TV personality Austin Armacost joined the All Stars celebrities in the producers’ room alongside singer-turned-TV presenter Coleen Nolan.

Austin, 28, finished as a runner-up in 2015 while Nolan, 51, also finished second after appearing on the show in 2012.

Ahead of entering the house, Coleen revealed she had nearly backed out at the last minute.

She said: “I thought I was really excited but I nearly threw up,” adding she had said to herself “what am I thinking?”

Meanwhile, Scot James Cosmo joined Bianca and Ray J in the main house.

The 69-year-old has starred in films including Braveheart and Trainspotting and won a new fanbase playing Jeor Mormont in Game Of Thrones.

A big fan of Big Brother, he said he is excited about the “psychological experiments of living with people I don’t know”.