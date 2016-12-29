Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Victoria Beckham pays tribute to Debbie Reynolds with photo of daughter Harper 'singing in the rain'

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 11:25 am

Victoria Beckham has paid tribute to Hollywood star Debbie Reynolds with a photo of daughter Harper.

The fashion designer and former pop star shared a photo on Instagram of five-year-old Harper holding an umbrella during a downpour as they holiday in the Caribbean.

Singing in the rain x ☔️X VB

A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

She captioned the image: “Singing in the rain x X”

Debbie – who starred alongside Gene Kelly in Singin’ In The Rain – died on Wednesday barely a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher.

She suffered a suspected stroke and emergency services were called at 1pm local time on Wednesday to her son’s Beverly Hills home, where they were making plans for Carrie’s funeral, according to Tmz.com.

The Beckham family are currently on holiday in Barbados.

