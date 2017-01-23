Vicki Michelle calls 'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye 'an icon'

‘Allo ‘Allo! actress Vicki Michelle has led the tributes to her co-star Gorden Kaye following his death, saying he was “an icon across the world”.

The actor, who played cafe owner Rene Francois Artois in the show – set in Nazi-occupied France during the Second World War, died on Monday aged 75.

Vicki, who played Rene’s mistress and waitress Yvette Carte-Blanche, told ITV News: “He was such a creative actor.

Vicki Michelle (Anthony Devlin/PA) “‘Allo ‘Allo! was wonderfully written, but he brought more to it. He had little nuances that he would do, and he was a perfectionist. I learned so much from him.”

She continued: “He’s an icon across the world, 80 countries, that’s amazing. He’ll be remembered worldwide, not just in Great Britain, but over the world.”

The actress also paid tribute on Twitter, posting a photograph of the pair during their time on ‘Allo ‘Allo!.

So sad to hear news of Gorden Kaye A brilliantly talented actor consummate professional, loved the world over There'll never be another Rene pic.twitter.com/EVcsxwtxSp — Vicki Michelle (@vickimichelle) January 23, 2017

Nigel Farage and actress Katy Manning were among those paying tribute.

Sad to see the death of Gorden Kaye. Brilliant as René in the hilarious 'Allo! 'Allo! — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 23, 2017

#gordenkaye an honour to have worked with him . Such a superb comedy actor . Au revoir Gorden & Rene xx — KatyManning Official (@ManningOfficial) January 23, 2017

Celebrity astrologer Russell Grant said he was “sad” to hear the news, tweeting: “He was such a fine character actor and brought much joy to many.”

As Rene, Kaye risked his neck to aid the resistance and stay out of trouble with the Nazis, with Carmen Silvera playing his wife Edith, Richard Gibson as Gestapo officer Herr Flick and Arthur Bostrom as Officer Crabtree – whose mangled vowels led him to adopt the greeting “Good moaning”.

Before landing his career-defining role, Kaye appeared in a number of shows including It Ain’t Half Hot Mum and Are You Being Served? – and played Elsie Tanner’s nephew Bernard Butler in Coronation Street from 1969 to 1970.

Gorden Kaye (PA Archive/PA Images) Kaye also starred in a successful stage version of ‘Allo ‘Allo! alongside the original cast, and later a new-look line-up, which frequently toured in the UK and internationally.

In 1990, he nearly died in a freak accident which left him with severe head injuries when a wooden advertising hoarding blew through his car windscreen during a storm in London.

The BBC paid tribute to the “terrific comic actor”.

Shane Allen, controller of BBC comedy commissioning, said: “Gorden Kaye was a terrific comic actor whose signature role, Rene Artois, earned his place in the comedy hall of fame.

“He was instrumental in making ‘Allo ‘Allo such a long-running and well-loved series. His work lives on and thoughts are with friends and loved ones at this sad time.”