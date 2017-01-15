Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Vic Reeves supports Samaritans mental health campaign

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 05:23 pm

Shooting Stars host Vic Reeves has added his unmistakable comic delivery to a Samaritans campaign designed to add a little levity to the new year doldrums.

The actor and writer, famed for his work with sidekick Bob Mortimer, has joined up with Purple Ronnie animator Giles Andreae for a series of short animations for the charity’s Brew Monday campaign – an alternative to Blue Monday, described as the most depressing day of the year.

The light-hearted 20-second videos, each featuring a poem performed by Vic, will be released on social media to coincide with the day.

Vic Reeves (Ian West/PA)
The campaign aims to get people with mental health issues or who are feeling depressed to meet up with a friend over a hot drink and chat about their problems.

Samaritans spokeswoman Lynsey Pollard said: “People struggling alone with difficult thoughts often tell us they wish someone would notice what they are going through but they don’t know how to explain or reach out for support.

“‘Let us be kind’, as (Andreae creation) Edward Monkton puts it in one of these beautiful animations, and make Brew Monday a day when we all have that little bit of extra courage, to talk and to take time to listen to people we care about.

“It really could save a life.”

Celebrities from across the worlds of entertainment and sport are backing Brew Monday, with Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field, Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams, Janet Street Porter and ITV’s Lorraine all sharing their tips on getting though any January blues.

