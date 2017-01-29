Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Vanessa Feltz returns to Celebrity Big Brother to judge housemates

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 05:48 pm

Vanessa Feltz is returning to the Celebrity Big Brother house, 16 years after her much-talked about stint as a housemate.

The TV presenter, 54, enters the house during Sunday night’s episode as part of a courtroom task.

Vanessa Feltz (Ian West/PA)
Vanessa, who seemed to have an on-screen breakdown when she appeared in the first celebrity edition of the reality television programme, is the judge as the current housemates are accused of not living up to expectations.

She tells them: “I am Judge Feltz and I will be presiding over this trial.

“Welcome to the final judgment.”

Former contestants John McCririck, Saira Khan, Austin Armacost and Luisa Zissman are called as witnesses to give their accounts.

Each housemate enters the dock and Judge Feltz reminds them of what they had told the public to expect from them before they appeared on the Channel 5 show.

A witness is then called to the stand to further question the housemate.

Jedward (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Pop duo Jedward, model Nicola McLean, cleaning guru Kim Woodburn, footballer Jamie O’Hara and model Calum Best are all facing eviction from Celebrity Big Brother this weekend.

